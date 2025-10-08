Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chant controversy prompts review of how police handle Gaza rallies

Kate Devlin Whitehall Editor
Pro-Palestine protests in London go ahead on October 7 anniversary
  • Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a police crackdown on specific chants heard at pro-Palestine protests, following student demonstrations across UK university campuses.
  • His comments came after students defied his earlier calls against such protests, which coincided with the second anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attacks.
  • Sir Keir highlighted chants like "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", which some consider antisemitic.
  • He has now asked the home secretary to review public order powers and police handling of protests.
  • The prime minister's remarks follow a terror attack at a Manchester synagogue where two men were killed, and he previously described the protests as "un-British" and an "excuse to attack British Jews".
