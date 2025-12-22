Bipartisan push to find Bondi in contempt over partial Epstein file release
- Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna are drafting "inherent contempt" charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi.
- This action follows Bondi's office releasing only a partial set of the Epstein files by the December 19 deadline, which the lawmakers argue defies the law.
- Should the House pass the measure, Bondi would face daily fines until the remaining files are released, potentially after a 30-day grace period.
- The Department of Justice, through Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, insists it is complying, stating files are released in batches due to necessary redactions for survivors, ongoing litigation, and national security.
- Massie and Khanna criticize the partial release, with Khanna calling it a "slap in the face" to survivors, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also plans legal action against the department.