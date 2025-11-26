Legendary fashion designer Pam Hogg dies aged 66
- Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg has died at the age of 66.
- Hogg was renowned for dressing celebrities including Kate Moss, Beyoncé, and Debbie Harry.
- Her family confirmed her passing, stating they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of their "beloved Pamela."
- She spent her final hours peacefully, surrounded by friends and family at Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, London.
- The family's statement highlighted that Hogg's creative spirit and body of work "touched the lives of many people of all ages."