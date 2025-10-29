Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Pancreatic cancer breath test seen as major breakthrough in 50 years

How survivable is pancreatic cancer?
  • A new breath test for pancreatic cancer is undergoing a world-first large-scale trial across 40 sites in England, Wales and Scotland.
  • The trial, involving 6,000 patients, aims to assess the effectiveness of the test in detecting the disease, which is often diagnosed at a late stage.
  • Pancreatic Cancer UK, funding the study with £1.1 million, described the trial as the most significant step towards a lifesaving breakthrough in 50 years.
  • Developed by scientists at Imperial College London, the test identifies specific volatile organic compounds in breath that indicate early-stage cancer.
  • If successful, experts hope the test could be rolled out to GP surgeries within five years, enabling earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment for patients.
