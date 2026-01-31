Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

DC Zoo pandas frolic as snow blankets enclosure

Watch: Giant pandas tumble and play as snow blankets Washington DC
  • Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao were filmed playing in the snow at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.
  • The footage, shared by the zoo on Tuesday, shows the pandas tumbling in their enclosure.
  • The zoo was closed to the public due to significant snowfall in the area.
  • Qing Bao appeared to enjoy the snow, while Bao Li demonstrated somersaults, their keepers said.
  • The snowy conditions were caused by Storm Winter Fern, which brought widespread travel disruptions, frozen energy supplies, and power outages across much of the U.S.
