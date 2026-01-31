DC Zoo pandas frolic as snow blankets enclosure
- Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao were filmed playing in the snow at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington D.C.
- The footage, shared by the zoo on Tuesday, shows the pandas tumbling in their enclosure.
- The zoo was closed to the public due to significant snowfall in the area.
- Qing Bao appeared to enjoy the snow, while Bao Li demonstrated somersaults, their keepers said.
- The snowy conditions were caused by Storm Winter Fern, which brought widespread travel disruptions, frozen energy supplies, and power outages across much of the U.S.
