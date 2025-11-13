Miracle for man paralysed from the neck down after accident on son’s stag do
- Nick Ashdown, a 69-year-old from East Yorkshire, was left paralysed from the neck down after a freak accident during his son's stag weekend on 19 February 2023.
- He sustained a spinal injury to his C3, C4, and C5 vertebrae and was initially told there was a high chance of permanent paralysis.
- After two months in Hull Royal Infirmary, he was transferred to Pinderfields Hospital for intensive physiotherapy, where he made a remarkable recovery, learning to walk again by October 2023.
- Mr Ashdown, a keen cyclist before the accident, discovered Jorvik Tricycles in March 2025, enabling him to return to cycling on an electric tricycle.
- He has since completed a 25-mile ride and continues to rebuild strength, with the ultimate goal of returning to riding a two-wheeled bicycle.