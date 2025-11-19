The UK’s most-loathed parcel delivery firm has been named
- A new report by Citizens Advice indicates a record 15 million people in the UK encountered problems with their most recent parcel delivery.
- The research ranked the UK's largest delivery services, with Yodel scoring the lowest overall for customer service, delivery, accessibility and trust.
- Royal Mail topped the league table with 3.25 stars, despite having been fined £21m in October for missing annual first and second class mail delivery targets.
- Amazon Logistics secured second place with three stars, while DPD and Evri tied for third position, both receiving 2.25 stars.
- Citizens Advice has called on Ofcom, the postal service regulator, to implement tougher actions and fine the worst-performing parcel companies.