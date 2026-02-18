The part of the brain that can reveal a lot about your parenting style
- A specific brain region, the medial preoptic area (MPOA), has been identified as a "parenting hub" influencing diverse paternal behaviours in male African striped mice.
- The study found that variations in MPOA activity and levels of the Agouti gene correlate with different parenting styles, ranging from devoted care to aggression towards pups.
- Caring male mice exhibited higher MPOA neuron activity and lower levels of the Agouti gene in their brains compared to those displaying indifference or hostility.
- Environmental conditions, such as solitary living, were shown to reduce Agouti levels, leading to more nurturing behaviour, while communal living increased Agouti and reduced childcare.
- Artificially increasing Agouti levels through gene therapy reduced paternal interest and increased aggression, suggesting the gene's role in balancing self-preservation and investment in offspring.
