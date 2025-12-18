Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Children’s Commissioner makes ‘heartfelt plea’ to parents this Christmas

Aine Fox
From Weddings to Bathrooms: Where Your Phone Use Crosses the Line
  • England's Children's Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, has urged parents to put away their phones this Christmas, citing young people's concerns about parents scrolling during family time.
  • Dame Rachel advised families to implement “phone-free time” and establish household rules that apply to everyone, stressing that children will copy what adults do.
  • Her plea follows Ofcom data showing children aged 8-14 spend nearly three hours online daily, with teenagers (13-14) averaging four hours, while UK adults spend around four-and-a-half hours online.
  • The Commissioner launched a new guide, “What I wish my parents knew”, offering tips for online safety and screen time, emphasising that parents' role in ensuring children's online safety cannot be outsourced.
  • Dame Rachel, who previously called for an Australia-style ban on social media for under-16s, stated she would monitor the Online Safety Act's effectiveness for a year before potentially reiterating her call.
