Explosions heard near French PM’s office a day after resignation
- Explosions were heard and a van caught fire near the French Prime Minister’s Office in Paris, a day after PM Sebastien Lecornu's resignation.
- Witnesses reported three explosions before the van, believed to belong to a public lighting company, ignited on Rue de Varenne.
- Emergency services quickly contained the blaze to the vehicle, with no spread to surrounding buildings.
- The cause of the explosions and fire remains unclear, though a firefighter suggested a mechanical fault in the equipment.
- Mr Lecornu's resignation after just 27 days marked his government as the shortest-lived of the Fifth Republic.