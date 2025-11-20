Travel chaos across major European city following blackout
- Over 170,000 homes in Paris experienced a widespread power blackout on Thursday morning.
- The outage, which began around 6:38 am local time, caused metro and suburban train lines to halt.
- Authorities stated the blackout was due to a technical issue at an electrical substation in Issy-les-Moulineaux.
- Electricity grid operator RTE confirmed that 112,000 homes were reconnected within five minutes.
- Power was fully restored to all affected homes in the Paris region by 9am local time.