Travel chaos across major European city following blackout

Electricity grid operator Enedis said metro and suburban train lines were halted as the blackout hit at around 6.38am local time
Electricity grid operator Enedis said metro and suburban train lines were halted as the blackout hit at around 6.38am local time (Getty Images)
  • Over 170,000 homes in Paris experienced a widespread power blackout on Thursday morning.
  • The outage, which began around 6:38 am local time, caused metro and suburban train lines to halt.
  • Authorities stated the blackout was due to a technical issue at an electrical substation in Issy-les-Moulineaux.
  • Electricity grid operator RTE confirmed that 112,000 homes were reconnected within five minutes.
  • Power was fully restored to all affected homes in the Paris region by 9am local time.
