Council apologises for issuing fines after disabled bay painted around car
- Croydon Council apologised after a man received multiple parking fines when a disabled bay was painted around his legally parked car in New Addington, south London.
- The vehicle owner discovered four penalty charge notices issued between 22 and 26 November upon returning from holiday, after the bay was painted on 17 November.
- CCTV footage shared by the owner showed contractors painting the disabled bay around his car, which was parked on an unrestricted road outside his home.
- The council explained that while it is standard practice to paint around vehicles, a parking attendant was not informed, leading to the incorrect issuance of tickets.
- Croydon Council confirmed that all fines were cancelled a week before the video was uploaded to social media and apologised for the confusion, also condemning online abuse directed at their staff.