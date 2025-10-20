UK motorists issued 1.6 million fines for yellow line parking
- UK motorists were issued 1.6 million fines for illegally parking on yellow lines in 2024, according to new data from The AA.
- Over 500,000 of these penalty charge notices originated from just 10 council areas, with five of them located in London.
- Fines for illegal parking can be up to £160 in London and typically around £70 outside the capital, often halved if paid within 14 days.
- A survey of AA members indicated common reasons for illegal parking include loading/unloading, quick stops, Blue Badge use, and a lack of available parking spaces.
- The AA advocates for improved parking solutions and infrastructure, while the Local Government Association suggests reviewing fine levels, which have not been updated outside London since 2008.