Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK motorists issued 1.6 million fines for yellow line parking

Related: Woman facing £1,906 parking fine for failing to pay for tickets within five minutes
  • UK motorists were issued 1.6 million fines for illegally parking on yellow lines in 2024, according to new data from The AA.
  • Over 500,000 of these penalty charge notices originated from just 10 council areas, with five of them located in London.
  • Fines for illegal parking can be up to £160 in London and typically around £70 outside the capital, often halved if paid within 14 days.
  • A survey of AA members indicated common reasons for illegal parking include loading/unloading, quick stops, Blue Badge use, and a lack of available parking spaces.
  • The AA advocates for improved parking solutions and infrastructure, while the Local Government Association suggests reviewing fine levels, which have not been updated outside London since 2008.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in