Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

State sued over new law affecting pregnant drivers

Car park and storefront with logo of a Walmart store and supermarket in Florida City in Florida State in the United States of America (USA) on August 5, 2025
Car park and storefront with logo of a Walmart store and supermarket in Florida City in Florida State in the United States of America (USA) on August 5, 2025 (JC MILHET/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Florida has been sued over a new law allowing pregnant women to get permits for disabled parking spaces.
  • The permits, which cost $15 and are valid for one year with a doctor's note, were signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in June.
  • The legislation was sponsored by State Representative Fiona McFarland, who said its purpose was to offer relief from heat and allow pregnant women to park closer to establishments.
  • A lawsuit has been filed in federal court challenging the law, asserting that it contravenes the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
  • Plaintiff Olivia Keller, who uses a wheelchair, argues that these parking spaces are crucial for disabled individuals' essential access to daily life, not just for convenience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in