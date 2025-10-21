Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman plays clarinet during four-hour brain surgery for Parkinson’s

Understanding Parkinson's
  • Denise Bacon, a 65-year-old from East Sussex, underwent deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for Parkinson's disease at King's College Hospital.
  • Diagnosed in 2014, her condition had severely impacted her ability to play the clarinet, walk, swim and dance.
  • During the four-hour operation, performed by Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, Ms Bacon remained awake and played her clarinet.
  • The electrical current delivered through the implanted electrodes resulted in an immediate and audible improvement in her finger movements, allowing her to play the instrument with ease.
  • Ms Bacon has already experienced improvements in her walking and hopes to regain her abilities in swimming and dancing, highlighting the effectiveness of DBS in managing Parkinson's motor symptoms.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in