US may impose more than 100 percent tariffs on major Italian pasta exporters
- Italian pasta makers are facing potential tariffs of nearly 107 percent on their products sold in the United States, which they warn would force them to double prices and exit the market.
- Thirteen of Italy's largest pasta exporters could be hit by a 91.74 percent preliminary tariff from January, in addition to an existing 15 percent levy imposed by the Trump administration.
- The U.S. Department of Commerce alleges that two major Italian producers, Pasta Garofalo and La Molisana, were selling pasta at unfairly low prices, a practice known as dumping.
- The affected Italian companies deny the dumping allegations, stating they provided all necessary data and disagree with the Commerce Department's findings.
- Italian and European Union officials are actively engaging with the U.S. to resolve the dispute, with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic calling the overall 107 percent tariff “clearly something which is not acceptable.”