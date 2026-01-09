Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Raging Patagonia wildfires force evacuation of thousands of tourists

Wildfires rage out of control in Patagonia as thousands of tourists evacuated
  • Wildfires have been raging through Patagonia since Monday, 5 January, leading to the evacuation of at least 3,000 tourists.
  • The blazes have affected over 2,000 hectares of vegetation across various forest areas near the Andes mountains in Argentina's Chubut province.
  • Comarca Andina, a popular tourist destination in the region, has been impacted by the fires.
  • Officials have stated that at least one of the fires was deliberately started, indicating arson.
  • These wildfires occur a year after Argentina experienced its most severe wildfires in three decades, which destroyed tens of thousands of hectares and resulted in one fatality.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in