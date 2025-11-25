Liverpool parade crash suspect Paul Doyle wipes away tears as trial begins
- Paul Doyle, 54, became emotional as his trial began at Liverpool Crown Court, where he is accused of driving a car into crowds during Liverpool FC's victory parade in May.
- Doyle faces a total of 31 charges, including 17 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, three counts of wounding with intent, affray, and dangerous driving.
- He denies all charges related to the incident, which took place on Water Street on 26 May.
- The charges involve 29 victims, aged between six months and 77 years old, although Merseyside Police reported 134 people were injured in total.
- A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in, with the prosecution scheduled to open their case on Wednesday morning.