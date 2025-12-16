Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years after ‘horror’ Liverpool victory parade attack

Van believed to be carrying Paul Doyle enters Liverpool court
  • Paul Doyle, 54, has been sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison after he drove into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade on May 26.
  • The incident, described as a two-minute rampage, resulted in 134 people being injured as Doyle used his vehicle as a weapon.
  • Harrowing dashcam footage played in Liverpool Crown Court showed Doyle accelerating into the crowd, shouting, and hitting over 100 people in Water Street.
  • Doyle previously pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including dangerous driving, affray, and multiple counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.
  • Handing down the sentence, Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your actions caused horror and devastation on a level not previously encountered by this court.”
