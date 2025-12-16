Paul Doyle jailed for more than 21 years after ‘horror’ Liverpool victory parade attack
- Paul Doyle, 54, has been sentenced to 21 years and six months in prison after he drove into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade on May 26.
- The incident, described as a two-minute rampage, resulted in 134 people being injured as Doyle used his vehicle as a weapon.
- Harrowing dashcam footage played in Liverpool Crown Court showed Doyle accelerating into the crowd, shouting, and hitting over 100 people in Water Street.
- Doyle previously pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including dangerous driving, affray, and multiple counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent.
- Handing down the sentence, Judge Andrew Menary KC said: “Your actions caused horror and devastation on a level not previously encountered by this court.”