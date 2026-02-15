Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tens of thousands of peanut butter jars recalled over ‘foreign material’

Botulism, listeria, and recalls: How recalls work
  • Over 20,000 cases of single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly snacks from Ventura Foods LLC have been recalled across 40 U.S. states.
  • The recall, originally initiated in 2025, was upgraded to a Class II by the FDA due to the discovery of blue plastic pieces during production.
  • While the FDA did not confirm whether any illnesses had been reported, the agency did note that serious health consequences are unlikely.
  • The FDA also issued a recall for a single lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree due to elevated levels of patulin.
  • Additionally, over 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef from CS Beef Packers, LLC were recalled after routine testing revealed the presence of E. coli O145.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in