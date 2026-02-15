Tens of thousands of peanut butter jars recalled over ‘foreign material’
- Over 20,000 cases of single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly snacks from Ventura Foods LLC have been recalled across 40 U.S. states.
- The recall, originally initiated in 2025, was upgraded to a Class II by the FDA due to the discovery of blue plastic pieces during production.
- While the FDA did not confirm whether any illnesses had been reported, the agency did note that serious health consequences are unlikely.
- The FDA also issued a recall for a single lot of Initiative Foods’ Tippy Toes brand of Apple Pear Banana Fruit baby food puree due to elevated levels of patulin.
- Additionally, over 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef from CS Beef Packers, LLC were recalled after routine testing revealed the presence of E. coli O145.
