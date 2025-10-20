Startup secures funding to take women’s urinals global
- British startup Peequal has secured nearly £1 million in investment to expand its women's urinals across Europe, the US, and Australia.
- The funding will facilitate the production of next-generation, flatpacked urinals, designed for efficient global export and reduced carbon footprint.
- Peequal's urinals are 2.7 times faster to use than conventional portable toilets and have been deployed at 25 events this year, including Glastonbury.
- Co-founders Amber Probyn and Hazel McShane estimate their urinals have been used 1.25 million times since 2022, receiving positive user feedback.
- The investment round, largely funded by businesswomen, aims to address the inequality of long queues for women at events worldwide.