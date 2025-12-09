Heartwarming moment 13 rescued penguins waddle back into sea after months of care
- Thirteen Magellanic penguins have been released back into the sea on a Brazilian beach after months of rehabilitation.
- The birds had been found weak and stranded during their annual migration and received rehydration, nutritional care, and physical conditioning.
- This was the final group to be released this year, bringing the total number of rehabilitated penguins to 38, according to the R3 Animal Association.
- The penguins were rescued in Santa Catarina, where many arrive between June and September.
- Some of the released penguins now carry satellite trackers to monitor their journey back to Patagonia.