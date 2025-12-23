Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Residents trapped inside Pennsylvania nursing home after explosion

Doorbell camera captures gas explosion in San Francisco Bay area
  • An explosion occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon, described as a gas explosion.
  • The blast caused significant structural damage, including a collapsed roof and blown-out windows, leaving residents trapped inside.
  • Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded to the scene, which has been designated a "mass casualty incident."
  • Residents were evacuated by staff and bystanders, but the number of injured remains unclear, and authorities are still determining if everyone is accounted for.
  • Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick have been briefed on the incident and offered state support, urging the public to avoid the active scene.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in