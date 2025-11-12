Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The penny’s final day. Why the US deemed the 1-cent coin worthless

  • The U.S. Mint is ceasing the production of the circulating 1-cent coin in Philadelphia.
  • President Donald Trump canceled the penny, citing its high production cost of 4 cents per coin, which he deemed wasteful.
  • The Treasury Department expects to save $56 million annually by discontinuing the manufacture of pennies.
  • Retailers expressed concerns about the abrupt phase-out, with some resorting to rounding prices or requesting exact change from customers.
  • While pennies have been minted since 1793, other coins like the nickel also have a production cost that exceeds their face value.
