Expert warns savers over risks of switching pension providers for lower fees

Expert issues warning if you're thinking about switching pension providers for lower fees
  • Finance expert Iona Bain issued a warning against switching pension providers solely for lower fees.
  • Appearing on BBC Morning Live, Bain stated that transferring pensions does not guarantee a better outcome and could lead to the loss of valuable benefits.
  • She highlighted that moving a workplace pension might result in losing employer contributions and guaranteed higher retirement incomes.
  • Bain strongly advised against transferring defined benefit pensions, noting that fees are not a concern for these schemes.
  • Watch the video in full above.
