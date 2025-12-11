Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man fined £250 for spitting out leaf that ‘blew in his mouth’

Roy Marsh criticised the officers' actions as 'unnecessary' and 'out of proportion'
Roy Marsh criticised the officers' actions as 'unnecessary' and 'out of proportion' (Supplied)
  • An 86-year-old man, Roy Marsh, was fined £150 after spitting out a leaf that blew into his mouth in Skegness.
  • Enforcement officers from East Lindsey District Council deemed the act of spitting the leaf as littering, initially issuing a £250 fine which was later reduced on appeal.
  • Mr Marsh criticised the officers' actions as 'unnecessary' and 'out of proportion', explaining he was simply removing a reed that had blown into his mouth.
  • County councillor Adrian Findley reported receiving numerous complaints about similar 'heavy-handed' incidents by enforcement officers in the area.
  • East Lindsey District Council stated that officers only approach individuals committing environmental crime offences, including spitting, and that their practices are monitored for compliance and non-discrimination.
