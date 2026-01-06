Pentagon launches review of women’s ‘effectiveness’ in combat roles
- The Pentagon has launched a six-month review into the effectiveness of women serving in ground combat roles, a decade after all restrictions were lifted.
- Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel Anthony Tata's memo requests data from Army and Marine leaders on readiness, training, performance, and command climate.
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a vocal critic of "woke" ideology in the military, has stated the review aims to restore "highest male standards" for combat positions.
- Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson emphasised the review's goal is to ensure military lethality and uphold "sex neutral" standards, without compromising for quotas.
- Critics, including retired Army Colonel Ellen Haring, view the review as an effort to exclude women from ground combat, arguing it addresses a "problem that doesn’t exist."