Notorious people smuggler caught after yacht filled with migrants runs aground

  • A people smuggler was apprehended after a yacht, used to transport migrants across the Channel, ran aground in February 2022, resulting in the detention of 14 individuals, including two children.
  • Footage released by the National Crime Agency (NCA) depicted people jumping from the struggling vessel into the River Rye during the incident.
  • Mohammed Ali Nareman, 37, from London, was found to have committed multiple people-smuggling offences, utilising HGV lorries, small boats, and yachts.
  • Nareman, who was deemed unfit to stand trial due to PTSD, panic attacks, and depression, was arrested in March 2024, pleaded guilty in June 2024, and is scheduled for sentencing on 8 January 2026.
  • Watch the video in full above.
