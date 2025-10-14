Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists find sucking on this sweet can help people with a common cold

Sick young woman with cold and flu standing outdoors,
Sick young woman with cold and flu standing outdoors, (Getty/iStock)
  • Scientists at Cardiff University conducted a study to determine if eating peppermints could enhance mood and performance in individuals suffering from a common cold.
  • The research involved monitoring 81 students over 10 weeks, including 17 who developed a mild upper respiratory tract illness, with some given peppermints, some butterscotch, and others no sweets.
  • The study confirmed that having a cold was associated with slower reaction times, reduced eye movements, and decreased alertness.
  • It was found that sucking a peppermint significantly increased alertness in both healthy participants and those experiencing a cold.
  • Dr Andy Smith, the lead researcher, noted that peppermints help alleviate the general discomfort of a cold by soothing signals from the body to the brain, although they did not significantly impact performance.
