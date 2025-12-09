Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

PepsiCo to drop one-fifth of product lines in the US

PepsiCo is set to overhaul its product portfolio
PepsiCo is set to overhaul its product portfolio (AP)
  • PepsiCo is set to overhaul its product portfolio, announcing plans to cut prices and streamline its offerings.
  • The company intends to eliminate nearly 20 percent of its current product lines by early next year to free up capital for increased marketing investment and enhance consumer value.
  • This strategic shift follows activist investor Elliott Investment Management acquiring a significant $4 billion stake and raising concerns over PepsiCo's strategic clarity, growth, and profitability.
  • PepsiCo will also accelerate the launch of new items featuring simpler, more functional ingredients, such as Doritos Protein and the Simply NKD range.
  • The company expects organic revenue to grow between 2 and 4 percent by 2026, driven by investments in affordability, innovation, and cost reduction, alongside supply chain and board reviews.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in