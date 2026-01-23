Hundreds of pet rats looking for new homes in NYC
- Animal rescue volunteers in a New York City suburb have saved over 450 pet rats from a condemned, filthy house, with approximately 30 more still to be rescued before a major winter storm.
- The Strong Island Animal Rescue League has spent two weeks on the operation, with president Frankie Floridia noting the challenge of finding rats hidden within the property's walls.
- Many rescued rats are suffering from ailments including mite infestations, eye infections, and bite wounds, though over 200 have already found permanent or temporary homes through fostering and adoption.
- The situation is believed to have escalated rapidly due to the rats' quick reproduction rate, rather than deliberate breeding, as clarified by rescue vice president Erica Kutzing.
- The homeowner has been charged with animal cruelty, neglect, and endangering the welfare of a child, as a three-year-old was found living in unsanitary conditions; the homeowner has pleaded not guilty.