Pete Hegseth ‘pushed top Navy admiral who questioned boat strikes to resign’
- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly asked Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of U.S. Southern Command, to step down due to Holsey's concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean.
- Holsey's departure one year into his tenure followed "months of discord" with Hegseth, who reportedly told him, "You’re either on the team or you’re not."
- Holsey was reportedly concerned about the "murky" legality of the Caribbean operation and that parts of the mission fell outside his direct control, while Hegseth grew frustrated with Holsey's perceived slow pace.
- Lawmakers and military experts have expressed shock at the "extraordinary move" of asking a four-star military chief to leave during an escalating military operation.
- The controversy comes as Hegseth faces accusations of "war crimes" over the deadly strikes, which have killed over 80 people, and is under investigation for allegedly ordering to "kill everybody" during a Venezuelan boat strike.