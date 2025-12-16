Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pete Hegseth refuses to release full double-tap boat strike footage

Hegseth says the double tap boat strike video will not be released
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the Department of Defense will not publicly release unedited footage of U.S. military strikes on an alleged drug-carrying boat.
  • The footage, which will be shown to members of Congress, reportedly depicts strikes that killed two survivors after a second firing order was given.
  • This order followed Hegseth's alleged instruction to “kill everybody” on the vessels, intensifying scrutiny into the Trump administration's campaign of strikes.
  • The Trump administration's operations have targeted alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Pacific and Caribbean, resulting in at least 95 deaths and raising allegations of illegal extrajudicial killings.
  • Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff criticized the lack of transparency, with Schiff planning a resolution to compel the full public release of the “deeply troubling” footage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in