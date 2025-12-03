Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pete Hegseth reveals the two Trump officials he wouldn’t trust babysitting his kids

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Cabinet Meeting hosted by President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a Cabinet Meeting hosted by President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025 (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)
  • Pete Hegseth has said he would not trust Stephen Miller or Marco Rubio to babysit his children while speaking to Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, on her podcast.
  • “Who would you trust to babysit your kids?” she asked. “This can only be another member of the cabinet.”
  • “I mean, not your husband or Marco. I would trust the vice president. I mean, I’ve known Sean Duffy for years. I would trust him,” Hegseth said, adding, “I would trust Brooke Rollins or Pam. Tulsi’s incredible.”
  • Hegseth, who has been married three times and has seven biological and stepchildren, added that Stephen Miller would be the cabinet member most likely to call him in an emergency.
  • His appearance on the podcast comes as he battles criticism over the legality of Venezuelan boat strikes after he reportedly issued an order to “kill everybody” on board boats allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in