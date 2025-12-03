Pete Hegseth reveals the two Trump officials he wouldn’t trust babysitting his kids
- Pete Hegseth has said he would not trust Stephen Miller or Marco Rubio to babysit his children while speaking to Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, on her podcast.
- “Who would you trust to babysit your kids?” she asked. “This can only be another member of the cabinet.”
- “I mean, not your husband or Marco. I would trust the vice president. I mean, I’ve known Sean Duffy for years. I would trust him,” Hegseth said, adding, “I would trust Brooke Rollins or Pam. Tulsi’s incredible.”
- Hegseth, who has been married three times and has seven biological and stepchildren, added that Stephen Miller would be the cabinet member most likely to call him in an emergency.
- His appearance on the podcast comes as he battles criticism over the legality of Venezuelan boat strikes after he reportedly issued an order to “kill everybody” on board boats allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela.