Pete Hegseth takes to the skies in F-18 with Navy’s elite ‘Top Gun’ pilots

Pete Hegseth takes flight in F-18 fighter jet with elite 'Top Gun' pilots
  • Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, flew in an F-18 fighter jet from Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.
  • Dressed in Top Gun attire, Hegseth's flight on Sunday emulated Tom Cruise's role in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.
  • He was accompanied by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who piloted an F-16 fighter jet.
  • Hegseth posted on X about the experience, saying they “took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN.”
  • Watch the video in full above.
