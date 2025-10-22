Pete Hegseth takes to the skies in F-18 with Navy’s elite ‘Top Gun’ pilots
- Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, flew in an F-18 fighter jet from Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada.
- Dressed in Top Gun attire, Hegseth's flight on Sunday emulated Tom Cruise's role in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.
- He was accompanied by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who piloted an F-16 fighter jet.
- Hegseth posted on X about the experience, saying they “took a ride into the danger zone with TOPGUN.”
