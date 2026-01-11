Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mandelson praises Trump’s ‘graciousness and directness’

  • Lord Mandelson, in his first interview since being removed as the UK's ambassador to the US, shared his opinions on Donald Trump.
  • Speaking on BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show, the Labour grandee praised Trump's 'graciousness and directness'.
  • Mandelson stated he appreciated Trump's humour and the clarity of knowing 'exactly what he was thinking'.
  • He admitted he did not like all of Trump's language and that some of his statements made him 'gasp'.
  • Mandelson also commended Trump's leadership style, describing him as an 'extraordinary risk taker'.
