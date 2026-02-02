Lord Mandelson ‘to be summoned’ to give evidence in US about Epstein links
- Lord Peter Mandelson is expected to be summoned by US Congress to testify about his links to Jeffrey Epstein, following new claims from recently released "Epstein files".
- The documents reportedly show bank statements from 2003-2004 indicating Mandelson received $75,000 from Epstein, which he claims to have no recollection of.
- Another file suggests Epstein sent £10,000 to Mandelson's husband in 2009, after he requested money for an osteopathy course.
- Lord Mandelson resigned from the Labour Party on Sunday, stating he did not wish to cause "further embarrassment" while he investigates the allegations.
- He was previously sacked as UK ambassador to the US last year due to his ties to Epstein and has apologised to Epstein's victims for his "misplaced loyalty".
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks