Police urged to investigate Mandelson’s emails to Epstein

Lord Mandelson resigns Labour membership over Epstein links
  • Police have been urged to investigate Lord Peter Mandelson for allegedly leaking sensitive Downing Street discussions to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • The leak involved an internal 2009 email, released as part of the Epstein files, detailing government tax plans and asset sales to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
  • Lord Mandelson forwarded this email to Epstein, describing it as an "Interesting note that’s gone to the PM."
  • Gordon Brown has demanded an investigation into the "wholly unacceptable disclosure," while the memo's author called it a "disgusting breach of trust."
  • Lord Mandelson resigned his Labour membership on Sunday night and was facing disciplinary action from the party.
