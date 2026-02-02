Police urged to investigate Mandelson’s emails to Epstein
- Police have been urged to investigate Lord Peter Mandelson for allegedly leaking sensitive Downing Street discussions to Jeffrey Epstein.
- The leak involved an internal 2009 email, released as part of the Epstein files, detailing government tax plans and asset sales to then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
- Lord Mandelson forwarded this email to Epstein, describing it as an "Interesting note that’s gone to the PM."
- Gordon Brown has demanded an investigation into the "wholly unacceptable disclosure," while the memo's author called it a "disgusting breach of trust."
- Lord Mandelson resigned his Labour membership on Sunday night and was facing disciplinary action from the party.
