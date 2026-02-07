Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Peter Mandelson question appears on well-timed rerun episode of The Chase
  • A rerun episode of ITV's The Chase aired a question about Peter Mandelson, which viewers found to be unfortunately timed.
  • The question, from an October 2015 episode, concerned a quote about the Labour party "learning to love Mandelson".
  • The rerun coincided with recent revelations from the U.S. Department of Justice files regarding Mandelson.
  • These files allege that Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while he was business secretary in Gordon Brown's government.
  • The allegations led to Mandelson's resignation from both the Labour party and the House of Lords.
