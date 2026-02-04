The only way Peter Mandelson can have his peerage title removed
- Peter Mandelson has resigned from the House of Lords following fresh revelations about his links to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- The new allegations include emails suggesting financial transfers to Mandelson’s husband, lobbying on Epstein’s behalf, and sharing sensitive information.
- Prime Minister Keir Starmer had signalled he wanted Mandelson out, but the Prime Minister does not currently have the power to remove members of the Lords directly.
- Mandelson's resignation avoids the need for the government to take action, as removing a peer from the House of Lords is complex, despite reforms in 2014 and 2015.
- While Mandelson has left the House, he retains his peerage title, which can only be removed through an Act of Parliament, a process considered constitutionally difficult.
