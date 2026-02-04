Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Wes Streeting accuses Peter Mandelson of ‘betraying multiple prime ministers’

Feeling of ‘deep betrayal’ across government after Mandelson revelations, Streeting says
  • Wes Streeting, the health secretary, accused Lord Peter Mandelson of betraying multiple prime ministers following fresh revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Streeting stated there is a feeling of "deep betrayal" across government and the Labour Party regarding these developments.
  • Files released by the US Department of Justice reportedly indicate Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein.
  • This alleged leaking occurred while Mandelson was serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government.
  • Sir Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure after the Metropolitan Police announced a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in public office.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in