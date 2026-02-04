Wes Streeting accuses Peter Mandelson of ‘betraying multiple prime ministers’
- Wes Streeting, the health secretary, accused Lord Peter Mandelson of betraying multiple prime ministers following fresh revelations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
- Streeting stated there is a feeling of "deep betrayal" across government and the Labour Party regarding these developments.
- Files released by the US Department of Justice reportedly indicate Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein.
- This alleged leaking occurred while Mandelson was serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour government.
- Sir Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure after the Metropolitan Police announced a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in public office.
