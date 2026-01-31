Peter Tatchell arrested over ‘intifada’ sign
- Renowned activist Peter Tatchell, 74, was arrested at a pro-Palestine march in central London on Saturday.
- The arrest occurred because Mr Tatchell was carrying a placard that read: “Globalise the intifada: Non-violent resistance. End Israel’s occupation of Gaza & West Bank.”
- Mr Tatchell condemned his arrest as “an attack on free speech”, saying that 'intifada' means non-violent resistance and is not antisemitic.
- The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 74-year-old man was arrested for a public order offence.
- A witness reported that Mr Tatchell had marched for approximately a mile with the sign without incident before being stopped and “manhandled by 10 officers” upon encountering a counter-protest.
