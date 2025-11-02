Huntingdon train stabbing latest as nine people left fighting for life
- Counter-terrorism police are investigating a mass stabbing on a train that left nine people with life-threatening injuries.
- The incident occurred on the 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday, shortly after it departed Peterborough station.
- A man wielding a large knife was reportedly shot with a Taser and arrested, with a second person also taken into custody by British Transport Police.
- Witnesses described passengers hiding in toilets and “blood everywhere” during the rampage, which saw an older man reportedly block the attacker from a younger girl.
- A major incident was declared, and although the national code for a “marauding terror attack” was initially used, it was later rescinded; no fatalities have been reported.