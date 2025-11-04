RSPCA reports record levels of pet abandonment in the UK
- New research reveals that one in four new puppy owners consider giving up their pet within the first two weeks, with 58 per cent experiencing 'puppy blues' due to feeling anxious or overwhelmed.
- The RSPCA reported a record 22,503 pet abandonment cases in the UK last year, marking the highest figure since the pandemic and indicating a growing crisis.
- Contributing factors to this surge include the cost of living crisis, rising vet bills, and a lack of preparation among new owners, with many conducting little research or delaying training.
- Cats Protection also recorded over 26,000 cats given up or abandoned in the last 12 months, citing reasons such as unwanted litters, owner deaths, and care costs.
- Experts stress that pet ownership is a significant long-term commitment, urging potential owners to carefully consider the responsibilities to prevent future abandonment.