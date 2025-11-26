Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major UK retailer issues stark warning over its future

NHS trust tells wheelchair user to go to Pets at Home to be weighed
  • Pets at Home reported a significant drop in half-year profits, falling by over a third to £36.2 million.
  • The company's retail business saw underlying profits plummet by 84.1 per cent, largely offsetting a resilient performance from its vet division.
  • Interim executive chairman Ian Burke outlined an "urgent and necessary" retail revival plan focusing on product, price, execution, and cost.
  • A key part of the retail revival plan involves cost-cutting initiatives aimed at reducing overheads by approximately £20 million.
  • Despite a fall in retail consumer sales, the vet business saw sales lift by 6.7 per cent, with the company maintaining its recently lowered annual profit expectations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in