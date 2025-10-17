New FBI warning issued over ‘phantom hackers’ draining retirement accounts
- The FBI has issued a new warning about a sophisticated "phantom hacker" scheme targeting retirement accounts.
- These AI-enabled scams have led to over a billion dollars being drained from victims' accounts in the US over the past year.
- Scammers use AI to mimic voices and manipulate caller ID, alongside fake tech support, bank, and government personas to gain trust.
- The scheme typically involves a fake customer support message leading to remote access software installation, followed by imposter calls convincing victims to transfer funds to "secure" their accounts.
- The FBI advises against calling numbers in pop-ups or clicking suspicious links, and the agency says legitimate companies will never call you and offer tech support out of the blue.