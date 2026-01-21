Social media users insist they know which Dem-led city ICE will storm next
- Social media is abuzz with speculation that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to escalate operations in Philadelphia, following intensified immigration enforcement by the Trump administration across the U.S.
- Many Philadelphia residents and social media users have reacted defiantly, joking about the city's rowdy reputation and contrasting their potential response with that seen in Minneapolis, where recent ICE deployments led to arrests and a fatal shooting.
- Philadelphia city officials, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, have issued strong warnings to ICE agents, vowing to prosecute any who commit crimes, while federal officials like Tom Homan have responded with counter-threats.
- The Trump administration justifies its ramped-up enforcement by citing 'sanctuary' policies in cities like Philadelphia, which bar local authorities from assisting ICE without a judicial warrant.
- Amidst the escalating rhetoric, some Democratic leaders, such as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, have called for de-escalation and comprehensive immigration reform.