Investigation launched into death of army officer following training incident

Sam Hall
Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday following an incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland – one of the UK’s largest army training ranges
Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday following an incident at Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland – one of the UK’s largest army training ranges (Jane Barlow/PA)
  • A British army officer, Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday following a live firing training incident.
  • The incident took place at the Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland, a significant UK army training range.
  • Captain Muldowney served as a Fire Support Commander within 129 (Dragon) Battery of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.
  • The Ministry of Defence described him as an "immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him."
  • An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Captain Muldowney's death is currently underway.
