Investigation launched into death of army officer following training incident
- A British army officer, Captain Philip Gilbert Muldowney, 25, died on Sunday following a live firing training incident.
- The incident took place at the Otterburn Training Area in Northumberland, a significant UK army training range.
- Captain Muldowney served as a Fire Support Commander within 129 (Dragon) Battery of the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery.
- The Ministry of Defence described him as an "immensely enthusiastic officer who embraced life with a vigour that inspired those around him."
- An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Captain Muldowney's death is currently underway.