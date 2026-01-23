Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-councillor pleads guilty to drugging and raping wife over many years

Philip Young pleaded guilty to 48 offences
Philip Young pleaded guilty to 48 offences (Pracedo)
  • Former Tory councillor Philip Young, 49, has admitted to drugging and raping his ex-wife over a period of more than ten years.
  • Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Young pleaded guilty to 48 offences, including 11 counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy.
  • He also admitted to assault by penetration, sexual touching, voyeurism by recording Ms Young without consent, and publishing non-consensual intimate images and videos. Ms Young waived her right to anonymity.
  • Young denied charges related to possessing indecent images of children, prohibited images of children, and extreme pornography, and has been remanded in custody.
  • Five other men are accused of sexual offences against Ms Young, with a trial set for October, and police are appealing for public help to identify another man connected to the case.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in