Panic in Philippines over ‘massive earthquake’ fears as officials call for calm
- Authorities in the Philippines have urged calm amidst public panic over the potential for a massive earthquake, following a series of recent tremors across the nation.
- The country has experienced several significant quakes recently, including a 7.4 magnitude event off Davao Oriental and a 6.9 magnitude quake in Cebu, causing damage and disruption.
- Concerns about a 'big one' have led to school suspensions in Laguna for structural inspections and an incident of 'mass hysteria' among students in Baguio City after a smaller tremor.
- A government study estimates a 7.2 magnitude quake along the West Valley Fault, which runs through densely populated areas, could result in 34,000 deaths and extensive damage.
- While the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology states recent quakes are normal and unconnected, its director acknowledges a major West Valley Fault quake is inevitable but unpredictable, urging preparedness.